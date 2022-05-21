Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given New €19.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €20.00 ($20.83) to €19.50 ($20.31) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($19.69) to €19.20 ($20.00) in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $85.87 on Friday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,636,000 after purchasing an additional 237,115 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 12.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 943,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

