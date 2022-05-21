Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $44,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

RHP stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.80. 485,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,150. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average is $88.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.87 and a 12-month high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

