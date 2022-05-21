Sachem Head Capital Management LP Takes $85.76 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,762,000. Carvana makes up about 2.0% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Carvana as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,243,000 after acquiring an additional 49,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $5,569,000.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,341,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,628,861. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.56. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,706,250 shares of company stock worth $296,353,125. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.