Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Sanderson Farms makes up approximately 1.4% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.25% of Sanderson Farms worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,167. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.65. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

