Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Hovde Group to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAR. StockNews.com started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $24.98 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $302.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $28,745,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

