Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. Approximately 404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87.

Get Sasol alerts:

About Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.