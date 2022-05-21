Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. Approximately 404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87.
About Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF)
