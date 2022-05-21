SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of SBFG opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

