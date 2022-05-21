Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.38) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHA. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.67) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.60) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.81) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.56) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.17) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.32 ($7.62).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €5.68 ($5.92) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €5.52 and a 200 day moving average of €6.46. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($11.77) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($17.44).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

