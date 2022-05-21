Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Raised by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 524,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $841,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.52. 2,765,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,961. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.