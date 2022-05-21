Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Trading Down 3.8%

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.95. 1,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 228,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $838.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

