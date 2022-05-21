SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $178.82

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.82 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.97). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.97), with a volume of 95,406 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.59 million and a P/E ratio of 26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63.

SDI Group Company Profile (LON:SDI)

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat-panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

