SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Up 0.2%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.25. 73,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 85,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $234.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.20.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

