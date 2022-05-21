SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Up 0.2%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.25. 73,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 85,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $234.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.20.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%.
About SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.
