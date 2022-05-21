Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seanergy Maritime currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.75.

SHIP opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 5,065,735 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 44.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,354,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 1,033,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth $4,378,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $1,938,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth $2,404,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

