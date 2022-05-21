Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on July 1st

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of STS stock opened at GBX 231 ($2.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 28.82 and a quick ratio of 28.61. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 1 year low of GBX 202 ($2.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 240 ($2.96). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 230.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.32. The company has a market cap of £230.02 million and a PE ratio of 9.71.

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

