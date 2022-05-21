Senator Investment Group LP Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $75,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Visa stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,966,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $378.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.90 and a 200 day moving average of $212.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

