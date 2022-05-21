Senator Investment Group LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Senator Investment Group LP trimmed its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health accounts for approximately 1.4% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.53% of Elanco Animal Health worth $70,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 75,573 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,622,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

