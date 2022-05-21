Senator Investment Group LP Decreases Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $52,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

IHRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of IHRT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,912. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 40,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,387.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 619,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,997,682.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,027,075 shares in the company, valued at $248,840,310.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.