Senator Investment Group LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Senator Investment Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises about 1.2% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.45% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $60,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 123.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $289,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.25.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.59. The stock had a trading volume of 265,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,251. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.96. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $182.71 and a one year high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

