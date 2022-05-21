Senator Investment Group LP Has $14.32 Million Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. Knott David M acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 310.5% during the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOVA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,694. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

