Senator Investment Group LP Purchases 25,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises 2.2% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $115,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,929,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $129.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,890. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

