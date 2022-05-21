Senator Investment Group LP Trims Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Senator Investment Group LP reduced its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises 2.8% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.81% of Apollo Global Management worth $144,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 745,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,392 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,241,000 after purchasing an additional 704,373 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,377,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,616,000 after purchasing an additional 120,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,756,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,065,000 after purchasing an additional 568,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $54.48. 3,309,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.