Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,121 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.48% of Sensata Technologies worth $47,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 126,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $44.94 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

