SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of S stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,981,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,147. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57. SentinelOne has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $155,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

