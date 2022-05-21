Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,903 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $65.66.

