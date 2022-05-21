Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,643 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Global Payments by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after acquiring an additional 93,042 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Shares of GPN opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.80 and a 52 week high of $197.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

