Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $56.08.

