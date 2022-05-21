ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOW. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $810.00 to $745.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $658.00.

ServiceNow stock opened at $433.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $506.64 and a 200-day moving average of $568.92. ServiceNow has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $10,195,278 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

