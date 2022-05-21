SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $3,150.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,150.00.

SGSOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. HSBC cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get SGS alerts:

Shares of SGSOY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.78. 70,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. SGS has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $33.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

About SGS (Get Rating)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.