Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) Upgraded to Outperform Market Weight by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.