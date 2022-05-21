Shield Protocol (SHIELD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,095.00

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $113,310.68 and approximately $1,095.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,251.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.88 or 0.08304636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001785 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 226.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.30 or 0.00509650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00033507 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,466.61 or 1.79094874 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

