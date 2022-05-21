Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

SCVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

