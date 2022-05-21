Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 7.3%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) traded up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $397.25 and last traded at $386.96. 95,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,490,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Shopify from $960.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $546.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $938.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shopify shares are going to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

