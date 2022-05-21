Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU) Trading Down 4.6%

The Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.47 and last traded at $46.49. Approximately 55,919 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 42,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOGU. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Short De-SPAC ET by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Short De-SPAC ET during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Short De-SPAC ET during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Short De-SPAC ET during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Short De-SPAC ET during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000.

