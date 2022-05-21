Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $810,879.00

Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Shroom.Finance has a total market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shroom.Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,407.71 or 1.00007757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Profile

Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Shroom.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shroom.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shroom.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shroom.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shroom.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shroom.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.