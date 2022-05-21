Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 23,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $315.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.