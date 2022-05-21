Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.01. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $201,957 over the last ninety days. 67.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 295,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

