Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Piper Sandler

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.92.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $190.89 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $179.05 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.64 and its 200 day moving average is $303.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,227,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,605,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after acquiring an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

