Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $111.00

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $111.00 and last traded at $112.35, with a volume of 54980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,891,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after buying an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after buying an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

