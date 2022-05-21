Simon Seidelin Stadil Acquires 80,000 Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. LiqTech International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.30% and a negative return on equity of 84.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LIQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiqTech International (Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.