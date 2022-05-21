Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 35.87 and a quick ratio of 35.18. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, Director Michael J. Pellini purchased 26,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $88,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,653.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 25.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 870.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 573,205 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

