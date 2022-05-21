SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.56.

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 5.19. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

