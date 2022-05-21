Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smart Sand in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SND opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $80,510.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

