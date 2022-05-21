smARTOFGIVING Price Hits $0.18 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $13.30 million and approximately $8,968.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 719.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.21 or 0.08525670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 211.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.75 or 0.00507449 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,190.42 or 1.84862462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00033279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008870 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

