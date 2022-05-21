Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 58.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million.

SMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.89.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 269,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,812. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 134,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 127,715 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

