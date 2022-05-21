Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($16.96) to GBX 1,442 ($17.78) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,295 ($15.96) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $928.33.

SNN stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.