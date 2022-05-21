Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,500.01

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,500.01 ($18.49) and traded as high as GBX 1,501 ($18.50). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,491.50 ($18.39), with a volume of 667,342 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.49) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,775 ($21.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smiths Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,720.83 ($21.21).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,466.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,500.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

