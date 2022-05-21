Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Insider Sells $101,084.94 in Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) insider Christopher M. Powell sold 8,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $101,084.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,770 shares in the company, valued at $674,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $589.03 million, a PE ratio of 115.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

