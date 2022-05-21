Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.68.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of DTC stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 378,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,677. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.