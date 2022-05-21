Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of DTC stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 378,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,677. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

