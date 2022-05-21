Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,289,000 after buying an additional 141,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 522,895 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 556,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 125.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 267,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

