Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SON. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Shares of SON stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $68.93.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -502.55%.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

